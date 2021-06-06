MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a man by officers from the Murfreesboro Police Department on Sunday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., two Murfreesboro officers were approached by a man in a vehicle who displayed a handgun. A brief pursuit ensured, which ended near the intersection of West Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.
Officers talked with the man, who continually displayed a handgun, for more than half an hour and utilized less-lethal means before an escalation, when an officer shot the man, according to the TBI.
The victim sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt during the incident.
TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, as well as gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. The TBI will forward the investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.