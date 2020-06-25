Smyrna SWAT situation - 6/25/20
 

Smyrna's SWAT team responded to a home on Bane Drive. (Photo: Town of Smyrna)

 
 

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A barricade situation on Bane Drive ended without incident after SWAT members successfully negotiated the situation.

Police were dispatched to the home on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. An armed man was barricaded in a home with a weapon. The SWAT team was called to the scene and successfully negotiated the situation, ending with the man taken into custody without incident.

 
 
 

