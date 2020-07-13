MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 has been arrested, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police said Brandon Francis, 26, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Francis is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend around 7:15 a.m. at the Midtown Estates Apartment on July 4. Francis is believed to have shot the victim and left the scene. The victim is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Francis is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Previous coverage