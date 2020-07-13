MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on July 4 has been arrested, according to Murfreesboro Police.
Police said Brandon Francis, 26, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Francis is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend around 7:15 a.m. at the Midtown Estates Apartment on July 4. Francis is believed to have shot the victim and left the scene. The victim is still hospitalized in critical condition.
Francis is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 24.
Previous coverage
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A gunman is on the run Saturday morning after a shooting at a Murf…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.