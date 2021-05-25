SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to Stewarts Creek High School on the last full day of classes for students.
The school resource officer at the school received information about a possible gun on campus earlier Tuesday. The student has been arrested.
Stewarts Creek High was placed on lockdown while the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.
"The situation has been resolved, all students are safe and the school has returned to normal operations," Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said in a message sent to parents. "We appreciate parents and their patience as we worked through this situation using our extensive safety procedures, which we regularly practice with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. We are thankful for the quick response from the Sheriff's Office and Smyrna Police Department."
Evans said the student will be expelled from school and the sheriff's office is pursuing charges.
According to the Rutherford County Schools calendar, Tuesday is the last full day for students to attend. Wednesday is a teacher work day and students attend for two hours on Thursday.
Statements from Rutherford County Schools:
Statement at 10 a.m.
Hello Stewarts Creek parents,
This is James Evans with Rutherford County Schools and we want to let you know about a situation we are addressing at Stewarts Creek High School.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Stewart Creek High School is secure and students are safe after a school resource officer received information this morning about a possible student with a gun. Within a short period of time, SROs took two students into custody and detained them. The school remains on lockdown. The investigation is ongoing.
As per our safety procedures, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office during the investigation and we will keep parents informed as more information is known. We know this information is alarming to parents but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more.
11:45 update
Stewarts Creek parents,
This is James Evans with Rutherford County Schools and we want to update you on the situation at the high school.
The situation has been resolved, all students are safe and the school has returned to normal operations. After the SRO received information of a possible gun on campus, law enforcement responded quickly and a student has been arrested.
The student is a juvenile and so we cannot release any additional information about the student, but we can assure you he has been expelled from school and law enforcement is pursuing criminal charges.
We appreciate parents and their patience as we worked through this situation using our extensive safety procedures, which we regularly practice with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. We are thankful for the quick response from the Sheriff’s Office and Smyrna Police Department.
