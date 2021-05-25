SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Stewarts Creek High School in on lockdown while the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigates a possible gun on campus.
The school resource officer received information on Tuesday morning about a possible student with a gun. Within a short period of time, SROs took two students into custody and detained them for questioning, Rutherford County Schools PIO James Evans said in a release.
“As per our safety procedures, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office during the investigation and we will keep parents informed as more information is known,” Evans said in a message sent to parents. “We know this information is alarming to parents, but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more.”
According to the Rutherford County Schools calendar, Tuesday is the last full day for students to attend. Wednesday is a teacher work day and students attend for two hours on Thursday.
Statement from Rutherford County Schools:
Hello Stewarts Creek parents,
This is James Evans with Rutherford County Schools and we want to let you know about a situation we are addressing at Stewarts Creek High School.
Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Stewart Creek High School is secure and students are safe after a school resource officer received information this morning about a possible student with a gun. Within a short period of time, SROs took two students into custody and detained them. The school remains on lockdown. The investigation is ongoing.
As per our safety procedures, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office during the investigation and we will keep parents informed as more information is known. We know this information is alarming to parents but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more.
