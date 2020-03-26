SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna police are asking for assistance in finding a teen who left her home on March 16.
Police said Tia Stevenson, who is around 5'7" and weighs 155 pounds, was last seen climbing out of the window of her apartment building. Her mode of travel is unknown.
Tia is known to frequent areas around Smyrna, including Murfreesboro and Nashville.
If you have information about Tia's whereabouts, call Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
