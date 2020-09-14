SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for an Uber driver who picked up a female passenger on Friday and may have been attempting to kidnap her.
Police said the driver, identified as Jairo Alfonso Duarte, picked up the passenger and proceeded in the opposite direction from the passenger's destination. The passenger repeatedly told the driver that he was traveling in the wrong direction, but she did not receive acknowledgement.
The passenger believed she was being kidnapped and jumped out of the vehicle. The driver left the scene.
Smyrna Police are working to locate Duarte, believed to be a resident of Florida. He was driving a blue Toyota Camry with Florida license plate NLNV92.
Anyone with information is asked to call Smyrna Police Det. Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012 or email.
