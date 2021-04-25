SMYNRA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a man who fled from officers after a traffic stop on Lee Victory Parkway on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man, identified as John Jeffrey Hicks, was one of the passengers in a vehicle that was stopped and fled the scene on foot. Police said Hicks was out on bond for felony drug charges in a neighboring county.
La Vergne Police’s K-9 unit and Smyrna Fire Department’s drone operators assisted with the search for Hicks, who is 6’5”, weighs 200 pounds with long hair and several tattoos. He was last seen on Lee Victory Parkway near Old Nashville Highway.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a felony amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and a loaded AR-15 rifle. As Hicks fled the scene, police said he dropped a semi-automatic pistol.
If you have information about Hicks’ whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police Det. Kevin Krieb at 615-267-5148 or email.
