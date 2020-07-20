SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for assistance locating a man wanted for aggravated arson and other pending charges.
Police said Roosevelt Robinson IV set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. The female and her children were inside the home at the time.
Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags. He is believed to be in the Nashville area.
Anyone with information about the incident and the location of Robinson is asked to call police.
