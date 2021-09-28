SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are investigating two armed robberies late Monday night, according to a news release.
Police were dispatched to Ed's Bait and Tackle Shop, 8200 Florence Rd, at 10:40 p.m. in response to an armed robbery.
The clerk was walking to the front door in preparation to exit the building to empty the outside trash receptacle when the first suspect grabbed her from behind and pointed a gun at her back. The suspect moved the clerk behind the counter and was joined by a second person who pointed a un at the clerk’s head. Both instructed the clerk to open the cash register.
The suspects were described as two Black males, both wearing masks. They fled the area in a dark blue compact car.
At 11:12 p.m., police were dispatched to Donut Palace, 17 S. Lowry St., in response to an armed robbery. An employee was walking to their car to retrieve a cell phone charger when an individual approached and placed a gun to h is chest. The subject asked for money and the keys to his car. The suspect was described as a Black male with a t-shirt wrapped around his head, allowing only his eyes to be visible. He fled the area in the stolen vehicle, a 2018 grey Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate 8Y03T6.
The suspect was accompanied by another vehicle, a white four-door sedan, with an unknown number of occupants.
Anyone with information about the armed robberies is asked to contact Smyrna Police Det. Marcy Gossett via email or by calling 615-267-5002.
