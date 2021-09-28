SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened late Monday night.
In the first case, surveillance video released to News4 shows a man pointing a gun at a clerk's back and ordering her to open the register.
"I think about what she must've been thinking at that time. How scared she must've been. Not knowing whether or not if that was going to be her last moment in life," Jennifer Rosen, a neighbor said.
Rosen lives near the gas station on Florence Road in Smyrna. She knows this was one of two armed robberies that happened overnight.
"It's really scary because they show no fear in their actions," Rosen said.
Both robberies were less than four miles from each other.
The first happened at Ed's Bait and Tackle Shop on Florence Road at 10:40 p.m. At 11:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the Donut Palace on S. Lowry Street.
Police said they may be connected.
"They were almost back to back within 30 minutes of each other," Det. Lt. Jeff Duke with the Smyrna Police Department said.
At the gas station, he said the clerk was shoved behind the counter. One person pointed a gun at her back and another pointed a gun at her head.
"It was violent. It wasn't a walk in, give me your money. They came in with a purpose," Duke said.
Police said they got away in a dark blue car.
At the Donut Palace, an employee was walking to their car to get a cell phone charger. That's when police said someone walked up, put a gun to his chest, and demanded money and the keys to his car.
The guy drove off in the stolen vehicle, a 2018 grey Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate 8Y03T6.
Police said the suspect was accompanied by another vehicle, a white four-door sedan, with an unknown number of occupants.
"They were only there for what they could get," Duke said.
For neighbors, they hope no one else becomes a victim.
"For the people that were affected, they're not affected forever. That those people are caught, the bad people are caught and that our community starts to work together so that this doesn't continue to happen."
In each situation, the victims said the robber's face was either covered with a mask or t-shirt.
Anyone with information about the armed robberies is asked to contact Smyrna Police Det. Marcy Gossett via email or by calling 615-267-5002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.