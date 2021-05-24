SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for suspects in an aggravated burglary on Bolton Drive.
Police said the passenger of a silver Chrysler Sebring with damage in the front and back entered the victim’s home and stole multiple items.
The car involved has damage to the front and back of the vehicle.
If you have information about the car or burglary, contact Smyrna Police Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or via email.
The vehicle pictured-silver Chrysler Sebring with damage to front & back-was involved in an aggravated burglary on Bolton Dr. The passenger entered the victim's residence and stole multiple items. Contact Det Hannah 615-267-5146/stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org with info. pic.twitter.com/dzuZM90gwX— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) May 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.