Smyrna Police said the passenger of a silver Chrysler Sebring with damage to the front and back of the car was involved in an aggravated burglary on Bolton Drive.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for suspects in an aggravated burglary on Bolton Drive.

Police said the passenger of a silver Chrysler Sebring with damage in the front and back entered the victim’s home and stole multiple items.

The car involved has damage to the front and back of the vehicle.

If you have information about the car or burglary, contact Smyrna Police Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or via email.

 

