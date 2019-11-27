MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Smoke alarms alerted residents of a fire at their home on Mockingbird Lane on Wednesday morning,
First responders arrived at the home around 8 a.m. and found smoke exiting the structure.
“Crews made quick entry,” said Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Capt. John Ingle. “Firefighters extinguished a chair that was on fire in the residence.”
According to Ingle, the fire appeared to have been accidental and electrical in nature. One occupant was transported to a hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.
“Working smoke alarms definitely made a difference,” said Ingle. “Had the residents not been alerted to the fire in the early stages, the fire could have spread quickly, and the outcome could have been much worse.
“When your alarm is going off, you should exit your home and contact 911 immediately, especially if you suspect a fire.”
If you need smoke alarms, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue can assist by installing them free of charge. Contact the main office at 615-867-4626 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
