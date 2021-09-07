Luis Torres.jpg

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Rutherford County man.

Luis Torres, 69, is missing from Beulah Rose Drive off Franklin Road near Murfreesboro. He was last seen Tuesday morning.

Torres is bald and has a beard. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a green puffy jacket and a crucifix necklace. He has a medical condition, according to authorities.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or 615-904-3060.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.