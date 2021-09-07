MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Rutherford County man.
Luis Torres, 69, is missing from Beulah Rose Drive off Franklin Road near Murfreesboro. He was last seen Tuesday morning.
Torres is bald and has a beard. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a green puffy jacket and a crucifix necklace. He has a medical condition, according to authorities.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or 615-904-3060.
Luis Torres is 5’10, weighs 150 pounds, is bald, and has a white beard and brown eyes. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Luis Torres, please call Rutherford Co SO at 615-904-3060. Or call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/xWpLX9zozi— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.