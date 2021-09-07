UPDATE: The TBI says 69-year-old Luis Torres has been found safe.
The Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon has been canceled.
Update: Glad to report that Luis Torres has been located and is safe. Thanks for the RTs. pic.twitter.com/DJ0XUOBSgH— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 8, 2021
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Rutherford County man.
Luis Torres, 69, is missing from Beulah Rose Drive off Franklin Road near Murfreesboro. He was last seen Tuesday morning.
Torres is bald and has a beard. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a green puffy jacket and a crucifix necklace. He has a medical condition, according to authorities.
If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or 615-904-3060.
