SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Two people were shot outside a restaurant near Interstate 24 overnight, Smyrna Police confirmed on Thursday.
The two victims were shot near Burger King, located at 833 Industrial Blvd. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One victim was treated and released while the other remains hospitalized.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
