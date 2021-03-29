SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Several parks and recreation areas in Smyrna are closed as staff continues to evaluate flood-related closures throughout the town.
The following parks and practice areas remain closed, according to the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department. All other facilities are open and operating as normal.
- Sharp Springs Natural Area: closed until further notice
- Bark Springs Dog Park will reopen Tuesday
- Volunteer Park (Eighth Avenue ball fields): closed until further notice
- Rotary Soccer Park: will reopen Tuesday afternoon. The west concession and restrooms will remain closed until further notice. The east concession and restroom will reopen Tuesday afternoon.
- Rotary Soccer Park Annex: fields are open for practice
- Gregory Mill: will reopen Tuesday afternoon
- Jefferson Springs Trailhead: closed until further notice
- Davis Park practice area: closed until further notice
- Smyrna Elementary practice area: will reopen Tuesday afternoon
- Portions of the Greenway remain closed
“We invite citizens to enjoy the recreation spaces that remain open,” said Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director Mike Moss in a news release. “Staff is cleaning impacted areas where it is possible to do so and will continue as the water recedes.”
Anyone with questions about a facility and whether it is impacted by flooding should call the Parks and Recreation office at 615-459-9773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.