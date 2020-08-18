MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a man last month at his Asbury Lane home.
Deputies charged Christopher Lee White, 30, of Hopkinsville, KY, with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Erick Bixler, 45, on July 26.
Christopher Hawk Robinson, 37, of Cerulean, KY, surrendered to authorities last week after being charged with first-degree murder.
Deputies were called to Bixler’s home on July 26 where he was found deceased.
Both White and Robinson are also charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.
“In conjunction with the arrest, Kentucky State Police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Christopher White,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Ty Downing in a statement.
White is being held in a Kentucky jail until he is extradited to Rutherford County for prosecution. Robinson is being held on $600,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing for him is set for Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court.
