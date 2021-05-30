SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Dive teams from several agencies have recovered several components of an airplane that crashed into Percy Priest Lake as well as human remains, Rutherford County EMA officials said on Sunday afternoon.

Dive teams from Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department and Wilson County Emergency Management have been searching a debris field in Percy Priest Lake between the Weakley Lane bridge and Lamar Hill boat ramp since the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

MIDDAY UPDATE: Percy Priest Lake Small Jet Crashhttps://t.co/G12NI69TrkNTSB on scene as lead investigating agency, partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration and local officials. pic.twitter.com/96ywsCe2q4 — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) May 30, 2021

“The debris field is approximately a half of a mile wide,” said Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain and Incident Commander John Ingle in a news release.

Multiple agencies remain on the scene of the crash.

Drone operations continue over the debris field and airspace traffic has been restricted at the crash site and within a radius of one nautical mile, 500 feet altitude.

The National Transportation Safety Board has their lead investigator on the scene now. The NTSB is the lead investigating agency with assistance from the FAA and local officials. NTSB has enlisted the help of other agencies including Cessna aircraft to assist with the investigation. According to NTSB officials, the entire investigation can take up to one to two years to complete.

On scene operations will remain active until dark on Sunday night. Search and recovery operations will begin again on Monday morning.

Officials urge civilian boaters to stay away from the areas marked by public safety boats.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing on the lake from the Weakley Lane bridge to the Lamar Hill Boat Ramp,” said Ingle. “We are asking all civilian boaters to stay clear of those areas.”

Lamar Hill boat ramp and Fate Sanders Recreation area are closed until further notice.

The Cessna C501 plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Smyrna Airport just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Officials said seven people were on board the plane when it crashed. One person has been confirmed dead and the others are presumed dead.

The plane, registered to JL & GL Productions LP in Brentwood, was headed to Palm Beach, FL, when the crash occurred.

Late Saturday night, Rutherford County EMA released the name of the passengers – William J. Lara, Gwen Shamblin Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, TN.

All of the victims were part of the leadership team of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. Gwen Lara was the founder of Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries.

"The Shamblins, Hannahs and Laras appreciate your concern, support and prayers. The families are awaiting details from the authorities. The families will share details at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the families respectfully request prayers and privacy for all involved, please," the church said in a statement sent to News4.