MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Students are approaching the fourth quarter of the school year. For Murfreesboro City Schools, they have seen a ton of progress surrounding the safety of their students.
The school system allowed News4 inside schools on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at the procedures and protocols inside the classrooms.
In the halls, classrooms and around Cason Lane Academy, the first thing you notice is the attention to detail with every student wearing masks.
It’s that level of commitment from Murfreesboro City Schools that’s helped decrease its COVID cases and quarantines.
“Students have done an incredible job wearing masks truly from Day One. It’s become second nature to them to appropriately social distance when they are in the hallways,’ Cason Lane Academy Principal Caitlin Bullard said.
As of last Friday, another level of protection was added when 800 staff members within the school system received their first COVID-19 vaccination.
“A lot of the safety precautions that were in place, it’s now just a matter of what we are doing,” Director of Schools Trey Duke said. “Even prior to our teachers starting the vaccination process, schools were safe. Schools were a good place to be.”
For virtual learners, Cason Lane Academy is helping other schools, making sure all students are given sufficient instruction from virtual teachers.
“To ensure that they are able to adequately serve their virtual learners and their traditional students as well,” Bullard said.
For the month of February, Murfreesboro City Schools were as safe as they had been all year.
Only 15 staff members tested positive, the fewest reported in a month for the school year.
Duke, recently named Director of Schools, said schools are doing everything they can to keep students as safe as possible.
“We are pleased with the way things are going,” Duke said. “We encourage parents to think hard about this decision and know that we are ready for them.”
