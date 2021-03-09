MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a person who vandalized a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and spewing profanities on the radio at a county COVID testing site last week.
Murfreesboro Police responded to the State Farm COVID testing site, 2500 Memorial Blvd., around 8:50 p.m. after a Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency dispatcher heard radio transmissions from an unknown person.
A window on the 2005 Winnebago vehicle was broken out, but nothing appeared to be missing inside.
Surveillance video at the testing site shows a man carrying an object in his hand while checking doors on the State Farm building.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person should email Murfreesboro Police.
