MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is hoping parents will help stop school threats before they happen.
Deputies are asking parents to stress the dangers of the behavior at home.
The sheriff’s office handles all the school resource officers in the county.
They said a threat is a waste of time and resources, not to mention the criminal charges and punishment for kids caught making the threats.
The emphasis comes after a social media threat was made toward Blackman Middle School.
