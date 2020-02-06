MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy resigned in lieu of termination after violating four sheriff’s office procedures, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release on Thursday.
Former Sgt. Jon Levi violated the standards of conduct, use of sheriff’s office vehicles, code of conduct and discipline according to a report filed by Lt. Matt Goney of the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
Levi joined the sheriff’s office 22 years ago. He started the Mounted Patrol Unit.
Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said Levi was “informed he was terminated to untruthfulness, deceit and dishonesty” but allowed to resign in lieu of termination.
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh asked Goney to investigate allegations of Levi’s conduct after the sheriff’s office received a letter in December similar to another letter received two years earlier.
Goney obtained Levi’s activity log and GPS reports from his sheriff’s office vehicle. The GPS data showed Levi’s patrol vehicle was parked at or near an unnamed woman’s home more than 30 times between July 5 and Nov. 29 and being near or at her residence during his shift several times a day on some days.
Levi said he did not date the woman, but talked with her on the phone and went to her home one time to help move a chair while off duty. Later, Levi said he had been to her home a couple of times to “help her do stuff” and he never stayed at her home more than 30 minutes. However, activity logs showed that he was at her home twice one day and for two hours and 30 minutes on another. He admitted he borrowed an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle and drove it to the woman’s home for lunch two or three times.
The investigation noted Levi violated the standards of conduct stating, “every deputy shall deal truthfully and honorable with others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.