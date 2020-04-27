MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools will be merging two La Vergne schools under the Roy Waldron Elementary School name in August.
La Vergne Primary and Roy Waldron Elementary are located on adjacent campuses
Beginning in August, neighboring LaVergne Primary School and Roy Waldron Elementary School will be merged into one school under the Roy Waldron name. The two schools are adjacent and share a campus.
Most Rutherford County elementary schools operate as K-5 schools with some offering pre-kindergarten programs. La Vergne Primary serves grades kindergarten and first. Roy Waldron serves second through fifth grades. La Vergne Primary also offers pre-kindergarten classes.
"The reorganization of these schools into one school will create more alignment with our existing elementary schools, more collanboration between faculty members across the grade levels and more opportunities for all students," Rutherford County Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said in a news release.
The leadership structure of the schools will remain with a principal for each building but under a unified school name and number, according to Spurlock.
The current enrollment for La Vergne Primary School is around 500. There are 825 students enrolled at Roy Waldron.
