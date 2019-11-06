MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Controversy continues to grow around Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron’s family.
Ketron is facing a discrimination lawsuit over hiring a probation court director.
Two women said they were passed over for the job for a man who was completely unqualified.
Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, was indicted by a Grand Jury three counts related to more than 70 charges she is facing in insurance fraud allegations.
The Mayor picked County Commissioner Steve Ervin for the job.
One of the women was fired by Erwin in mid-October. The lawsuit called it retaliatory.
The two women are seeking $750,000 in payment for being passed up.
On Tuesday, Ketron’s daughter was arrested for a series of fraud charges.
