MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue completed six water rescues from vehicles and one from a house during heavy rains on Wednesday night.
Heavy rainfall resulted in flash flooding throughout the county, causing several road closures and high-water areas. Rutherford County Fire Rescue and mutual aid partner La Vergne Fire Rescue Department responded to six water rescues where people were assisted out of their vehicles.
Rutherford County reported a total of three people and a dog being rescued from their home at 10669 S. Windrow Rd. The family was able to find shelter for the night at a local church and returned Thursday morning as waters receded to survey damage and tend to animals.
Several other water rescue calls were canceled due to the vehicles being able to leave prior to responders arriving on the scene.
“It is imperative that people heed the warnings from emergency management and other public safety agencies,” said Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Matthew Lupo. “’Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ is not just a catchy phrase, it’s a serious statement meant to keep drivers in our community safe, as well as first responders who might have to attempt to rescue them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.