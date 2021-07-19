MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services recently made the decision to change to 24 hours on and 72 hours off shifts for advance emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
The change is expected to take effect in mid-September.
“We saw an opportunity to step out as one of the first EMS departments in the country to move to this shift with the main goal of providing our employees ample time between shifts to decompress,” said RCEMS Director Carl Hudgens in a news release.
“EMS is not a regular 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and never has been, but the previous 24-hour on/48-hour off shifts were not allowing our personnel to effectively balance their work/life responsibilities and time. At RCEMS, our employees and their families are extremely important to us and we want to make sure we’re taking care of our own so that they can be who they need to be when it’s time to go home each day.”
County Commissioners voted to move to the shift change effective July 1 when County Mayor Bill Ketron’s request to give employees a 4% pay increase was approved. RCEMS employees, if eligible, could receive up to a 5.75% increase.
“We have some of the best first responders in the state of Tennessee,” said Ketron in a news release. “I happen to think some of the best in the country. We want to ensure that we are providing them with benefits that positively impact their careers and families respectively.”
“We are certainly thankful for Mayor Ketron and our County Commissioners and their support of all public safety personnel,” said Hudgens. “We are also grateful to our Public Safety Committee, chaired by Commissioner Pettus Read, for the assistance in developing our plan.”
With EMS departments across the country experiencing a shortage of personnel and qualified or even interested applicants, Hudgens and RCEMS staff are hoping that this new change, along with a list of additional benefits, will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to serve Rutherford County.
“In addition to the upcoming shift change, we provide our personnel with excellent benefits including insurance and retirement, adequate personal time off, and multiple opportunities for advancement,” said Hudgens. “There are other future progressive changes in the works as well.”
