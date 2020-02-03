LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff deputies seized about $80,000 worth of heroin from a La Vergne couple, according to a news release.
Detectives located 1.5 pounds of heroin, 50 Oxycodone pills and marijuana at the home of Kalum Shamar Alexander, 31, and Alyncia Latoya Sales, 30, both of Ace Wintermeyer Drive. Detectives also found a pistol and $20,331 in cash.
“Due to these arrests and seizure of heroin, the narcotics detectives prevented the distribution of heroin throughout Middle Tennessee counties,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Sedric Fields in a news release.
Sales and Alexander were charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to sell, conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Alexander was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Alexander is being held without bond on the possession of Schedule I drug with a total bond set at $550,000. Sales was released on $55,000 bond.
