MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County deputies used Narcan to revive a woman found unresponsive inside the Judicial Center in downtown on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Deputy David Victor reported the woman was no the second floor where her son had started CPR, according to Lt. Rhett Rankin.
Deputies William Travis and Ethan Shenefield attended to the woman before medical personnel arrived.
“Deputy Travis evaluated (the woman) and identified that she had a pulse and he requested that deputies on the scene retrieve Narcan,” Rankin said in a news release.
Travis administered the Narcan that allowed the woman to regain consciousness, according to Rankin.
She was transported by medical personnel to the hospital for treatment.
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh commended the deputies for their quick action in treating the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.