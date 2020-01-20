MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two educators charged with child abuse in Rutherford County are set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar will have their day in court.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office charged them with misdemeanor child abuse in November. Officials at the time wouldn’t say why they were charged or share any details of the investigation.
