MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools will be closed on Friday because of staffing issues, the school system announced on Wednesday.
The staffing issues are especially affecting the cafeterias and several bus routes according to a message sent to parents. This will allow several employees in these areas to return to work after Labor Day.
“We currently have 14 bus drivers who are out for a COVID-related reason, and these drivers cover 38 bus routes, which affect 4,850 students. By Tuesday, 10 of those drivers are scheduled to return,” the message to parents said. “In our cafeterias, we currently have 55 employees out, affecting multiple schools. But on Tuesday, 46 of those employees are scheduled to return.”
The school system will be using one of the system’s stockpile days to cover the closure.
“This four-day window will also help many students and other employees be able to return to school, and we encourage everyone to practice social distancing during this time,” the message to parents said.
The district’s central office will be open Friday.
The school system said it was giving notice of Friday’s closure for planning purposes.
