MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools will operate on distance learning beginning Wednesday for the remainder of the week.
“We reached this difficult decision after receiving updated information this afternoon from the Tennessee Department of Health, which shows that Rutherford County now has more than 3,100 active cases and a spread of 0.96%, which is the highest that we have experienced this school year,” the school system said in a message being sent to parents on Monday evening.
Schools will be open on Tuesday for in-person learners and your teachers and administrators will share additional informational with you and your student about the specific plan for Wednesday through Friday.
“This pandemic is frustrating for all of us, and we appreciate your support as we navigate these unprecedented times,” the school system said.
Rutherford County Schools begin the holiday break after classes on Friday.
The school system said to reach out to schools and teachers if you have questions regarding how this affects your children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.