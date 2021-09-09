MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School system decided to give masks another try after failing to make a decision during Tuesday night's board meeting. Thursday night, the board voted 5-2 in favor of a mask mandate.
This mandate comes with three key conditions:
- The mandate will auto-terminate if Rutherford County's Covid-19 positivity rate goes to 10% or lower.
- If the county positivity rate drops and the mandate is lifted, it will be reinstated immediately if the county positivity rate goes to 15%or above.
- If a masked student comes in contact with a Covid positive person while in school, they will not have to quarantine unless showing symptoms.
Like other districts in Middle Tennessee, parents will have the option to opt-out their children if they wish.
The mandate will begin September 13, 2021 and will continue until October 14, 2021 unless conditions above are met. The board will revisit the mandate at their October 14 meeting.
