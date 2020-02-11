MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Seven roads in Rutherford County have been closed because of rising flood waters, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roads reported closed at 10 a.m. include:
- Goochie Fork Road at the slab,
- Stones River Road at the slab,
- Christiana-Fosterville and Highway 269 at the slab,
- Vaught Road at Cripple Creek Road,
- Powells Chapel Road at the bridge,
- Powells Chapel Road at the slab,
- Mount Vernon Road at Highway 99 near Eagleville.
Roads with high water but passable with caution at 10 a.m. include:
- Epps Mill Road at Plainview Road,
- The 2300 block of Kingwood Road off State Route 96 West (Franklin Highway).
- Sulphur Springs Road near Buckeye Valley Road.
Rutherford County Emergency Management officials said they are already preparing for next week when more rain is expected to hit.
“The issue with runoff in Rutherford County isn’t so much the creeks and streams that we have, but the underground systems that tend to fill up. Water comes up underneath these underground caves. It doesn’t have anywhere else to go,” said assistant director for Rutherford County EMA Tim Hooker.
They’re now asking the public to report any damage that was done to their homes.
“We want names, phone numbers, address, documentation if any damages they may have received. Whether it’s HVAC systems on the outside of the building or residential structural damage,” said Hooker.
Officials said there are ways for you to get assistance.
“If you have multiple concurrent events and it’s well documented you may be able to get some federal support for that. People don't realize that they can get flood insurance if they’re not in a FEMA flood zone. That may be an option for people to look at if they the propensity to flood whether or not they’re in a flood zone or not,” said Hooker.
