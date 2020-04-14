MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County got a steal of a deal when it purchased three used refrigerated trailers last week.
County Mayor Bill Ketron approved the purchase at the recommendation of Emergency Medical Services Director/County Coroner Carl Hudgens. The trailers cost $7,500 each. The company told Ketron it would include a large amount of food service gloves at no additional cost.
When the county received the trailers, it counted almost 20,000 boxes of food service gloves.
"These boxes run around $8 apiece," said Hudgens in a statement. "This means we got a tremendous deal. The gloves alone would have cost around $160,000; instead they were included with the purchase of the trailers."
The food service gloves will be distributed through Rutherford County to school cafeterias, nursing home facilities, the Sheriff's Office and agencies and organizations prepping and delivering meals to those considered "food insecure" in the county.
"These should last us several months," said Hudgens.
Hudgens made the recommendation to Ketron to buy the used refrigerated trailers as a proactive measure in anticipation of the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville becoming backlogged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"On average the counbty has around 18-20 deaths per month that require an autopsy," said Hudgens.
With limited space for the deceased at the two hospitals in the county, Hudgens told Ketron that the deceased could be placed in refrigerated trailers while awaiting autopsies.
"It is imperative that we preserve them so we can maintain the integrity of the autopsy," Hudgens explained to Ketron.
The purchase was made from the county's General Fund. The budget amendment for the purchase was presented to the Budget Committee last week.
"We are grateful for this opportunity to pay it forward to the many organizations in our county that will put them to good use," Ketron said in a statement.
