MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A nearly six-month-long mask mandate has come to an end in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said at the end of February that he would end the mandate after implementing it in October 2020.

In Rutherford County there have been 39,000 cases of COVID-19, making up about five percent of total cases in the state.

The county has lost nearly 400 residents to the virus. Rutherford County continues to conduct about 500 tests per day.

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Health, more than 61,000 RuCo residents have been vaccinated.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has left it to each of the state’s 95 county mayors to determine whether there would be a mask mandate in their counties.

Many people News4 spoke with said it was the right time to drop the mandate.

“If you want to protect yourself, protect yourself. That’s the way I look at it,” said Murfreesboro resident Jason Hastings.

“For people who are afraid, I think the important thing is now you give people the choice,” said Matt Kneisel.

Rutherford County leaders are still encouraging residents to wear a mask, and some businesses in the county will still require them, despite the end to the county mandate.