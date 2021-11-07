NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Powerball player in Rutherford County won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation announced Sunday morning.
Officials said Saturday’s winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix at 1731 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro.
The current Powerball jackpot is $151 million and the next drawing is Monday.
