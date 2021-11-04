MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - When the weather gets cooler, firefighters typically get busier as people try to stay warm.
If you have every wanted to extinguish fires and save lives, now is your chance. Rutherford County is looking to hire about 25 volunteer firefighters. They are offering extra cash for those wanting to serve the community.
“We depend greatly on our volunteer staff to support our three career stations,” said Capt. Andy Haston. “With our call volume around 6,000 calls a year, there’s no way that our three stations alone can take care of this county.”
“We are busy and a lot of our manpower intensive scenes are long and arduous, so it’s good to have people helping us on those scenes,” said firefighter Austin Hill. “The county’s training for new volunteer firefighters begins at the end of February.”
“It’s a great place to start a career if you’re looking to make a career out of it,” said Haston. “We give all the training that you need so when you do start applying for full-time positions, you have a higher likelihood of getting a full-time job.
Volunteer firefighters take classes twice a week for a couple of months. They are trained on how to handle numerous emergency situations.
“It’s vehicle extrication, HAZMAT. We have some of our volunteers that recently went to swift water class,” said Haston.
Hill began as a volunteer nine years ago. In 2014, he was hired as a full-time firefighter.
“I love it. It’s not a job to me,” said Hill. “I come and hang out with my friends and serve the community.”
On top of helping people in Rutherford County, volunteer firefighters can earn up to $1,200 by next year between the state and county incentive programs.
Click if you would like to apply to be a volunteer firefighter in Rutherford County.
