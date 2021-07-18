MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An inmate at the Rutherford County Detention Center died Sunday at a Nashville hospital after being involved in a fight with another inmate Saturday, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a news release.
“Deputies responded to the fight immediately with medical staff nurses who began treatment,” Fitzhugh said in the release. “Emergency Medical Services paramedics transported the inmate to Skyline Medical Center where he died later from his injuries.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 29-year-old Jose Ramos Mendoza.
The TBI released the following statement about the fight.
"At the request of the 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents are investigating an altercation between two inmates at the Rutherford County Jail, which occurred yesterday. One of the inmates was critically wounded and transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased individual has been identified as Jose Ramos Mendoza. This remains an active and ongoing investigation."
The sheriff’s office is not releasing additional details because of TBI’s investigation.
