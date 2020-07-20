MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Monday afternoon that Rutherford County will officially impose a mask mandate beginning Wednesday at midnight.
"We are still asking the community to be #RutherfordResponsible, but rather than strongly encouraging wearing a mask, we are requiring it," said Ketron in a news release.
Ketron said the decision to make masks mandatory came just two weeks after the #RutherfordResponsible initiative was launched.
"We received a lot of support from our local businesses including some of our big box stores, but the reality is, some of our citizens and visitors are not taking this health event seriously enough," Ketron said in a news release.
Ketron said Rutherford County is known for a lot of things, but most recently, the community has been receiving a lot of negative attention due to rises in cases per capita.
"We have got to do everything we possibly can to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. The sooner, the better," said Ketron in a news release.
The mask mandate for Rutherford County follows Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 54, which outlines the exceptions for when masks are required. Executive Order 54 expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
"Upon the expiration of the order, I will reassess our local situation and act accordingly," said Ketron.
"The Mayors' Caucus has been in constant contact about this ongoing health situation and collectively, we have supported the decisions that have been made thus far," said Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed in a news release. "Though difficult to make, we hope this decision will help protect our communities and move us in the right direction."
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,618 COVID-19 cases, 2,546 active cases and 41 deaths in Rutherford County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.