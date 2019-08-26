MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A family’s home was damaged by fire in Rutherford County on Sunday night.
Fire crews said neighbors spotted the blaze at the home on Falling Branch Court and let the people who live there know it was on fire.
Flames were coming out the front windows when firefighters arrived.
The fire was largely contained to the living room.
The American Red Cross is helping the family. The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
