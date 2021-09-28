MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Health Department now has Pfizer booster doses available.
The single-dose booster of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to individuals who meet the following criteria:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, Rutherford County Health Department will be moving all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to the former State Farm operations center located at 2500 Memorial Blvd. The single-dose Pfizer boosters will also be available at this site.
Appointments will no longer be necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations will be administered Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m.
