MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Monday that he is extending the face covering order for the country through Saturday, Aug. 29.
The decision came after Gov. Bill Lee released Executive Order No. 55 on Friday, which provided local government authority concerning face coverings.
“We are continuing to asses the daily data released from the Tennessee Department of Health to assist us with making the best possible decision for the health of our community,” Ketron said in a news release. “By extending through the end of the month, we will be a few weeks into the school year and will be able to see how that impacts our numbers as well.”
On Monday, the state reported there were 6,072 total cases – 2,713 active – and 53 deaths in Rutherford County.
Ketron said just one week after the local order went into effect on July 22, the county experienced a first, the number of recovered persons was greater than the number of active cases, a trend that has remained stable since.
Ketron hopes that trend will continue to improve over the next few weeks.
“Face coverings are not the only protective measure we should be taking at this time,” Ketron said in a news release. “We must remain vigilant with other best practices including handwashing, not touching the T-zone of the face, staying at home if you are sick, and staying at least six feet apart from others in public places. Without a viable cure for this dynamic virus, it is up to us to slow the spread in Rutherford County – all of us.”
Tennessee Counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Cannon
|Cheatham
|No
|Davidson
|Yes
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Hickman
|No
|Humphreys
|Yes
|Jackson
|No
|Macon
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Yes
|Rutherford
|Yes
|Smith
|Sumner
|Yes
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Trousdale
|Warren
|Williamson
|Yes
|Wilson
|Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.