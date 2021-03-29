MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency is in the process of collecting information and documenting property damaged caused by flooding due to the flooding over the weekend.

Homeowners or business owners with property in Rutherford County, including inside the corporate limits of Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville, are urged to contact RCEMA if your home or business sustained flood damage from March 27-28.

“You may only report the damage that impacted your home,” Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark said in a news release.

Damage to driveways, fences, barns, sheds, mailboxes or other outbuildings do not need to be reported to RCEMA.

When contacting RCEMA, it is important to have the following information handy:

Name

Address

Description of damage

Property Insurance (Yes/No)

Flood Insurance (Yes/No)

Any photos of damage, if available

Any recorded documentation/photos of previous flooding events at the property location

Reports can be called in to 615-898-7764, ext. 1 or emailed to ema_admin@rutherfordcountytn.gov.