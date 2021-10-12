You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Nowhere near the number’

Rutherford County attorneys seek illegally jailed juveniles in $11M settlement

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A deadline is quickly approaching for almost 1,500 juveniles. Anyone under 25 who served time at the Rutherford county's juvenile detention center can now file a claim in an 11-million-dollar class action lawsuit.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A deadline is quickly approaching for nearly 1,450 juveniles in Rutherford County.

Anyone born before October 1997 and put in jail at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center can now file a claim in an $11 million settlement connected to a class action lawsuit.

Democratic lawmakers said they want to launch an investigation into juvenile court systems across the state.

It comes after the class action lawsuit said children in Rutherford County were put in jail for misdemeanor charges like school fights. The lawsuit alleges many of these arrests stem from one Rutherford County judge.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to take care of my kids,” said Zaccaeus Crawford in a 2016 News4 Interview after three of his kids were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School after witnessing a fight that was videotaped.

He said his kids were charged with criminal responsibility of another and sent to the Rutherford County Detention Center by Judge Donna Davenport.

“Yes, yes, she is still in her seat,” said state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, who is asking for more answers. “I think she needs to learn a lesson. Maybe she needs to be brought up on charges for abusing her power.”

The lawsuit also claims Davenport sent nearly 1,500 other juveniles to jail, no matter the severity of the crime.

Lawmakers said they plan to investigate all county juvenile systems, especially Rutherford County.

“We want to make sure that we get everyone out who is in Rutherford County, who was impacted by this particular judge’s decision, and actions and abuse power, to make sure that we get them notified as best as possible,” said Dixie.

But time is running out. Wesley Clark, one of the attorneys in the class action lawsuit, said they want to see the 1,500 affected to make a claim. So far only 200 claims have been filed.

“Nowhere near the number we would like to see,” said Clark. “It’s important to take that action now if you think you may be eligible. Don’t wait a week or two because there may be some sort of error in the claim form processing.”

To file a claim, send an email to the Brazil-Clark law firm or call 615-730-8619.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.