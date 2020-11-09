MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Commissioner Joe Frank Jernigan announced his resignation from the commission during a committee meeting last week.
Jernigan, who has served on the commission for 22 years, asked his wife to read his letter of resignation addressed to Mayor Bill Ketron, fellow commissioners and his constituents during a Steering Committee meeting on Nov. 2.
Jernigan, who was previously on Rutherford County’s Road Board and served as Assistant Road Superintendent for 15 years, said he is slowly improving after testing positive for COVID-19. He said it is in the best interest of his health and the constituents of District 6 for him to step down.
“I’ve watched District 6 change and grow over the last 22 years. We have built new schools (Whitworth-Buchanan Middle, Christiana Middle, Kittrell Elementary), added new ambulance stations, added Joe B. Jackson Parkway, added John Bragg Parkway, supported the volunteer fire departments in the area, expanded Community Care Nursing Home and so much more,” Jernigan said in his letter about his accomplishments and milestones while on the commission. “I thoroughly enjoyed serving in the county in which I grew up and raised my family. Thank you for your continued support over the past 22 years and for allowing me the pleasure of serving the constituents of Rutherford County.”
Jernigan served on the Purchasing, Property Management, Public Works, Steering, Health & Education and Budget Committees and chaired the Public Works and Steering Committees for several years.
“I’ve been very proud to work with some very kind, talented and caring fellow Commissioners,” Jernigan said in a news release. “I’m grateful for the leadership I served under. I learned from Mayors Nancy Allen, Ernest Burgess and Bill Ketron.”
“We are grateful for Joe Frank’s many years of dedicated service in various capacities, and he will certainly be missed,” Ketron said in a news release. “We wish him well in his health and any future endeavors.”
Jernigan is married to Patsy and has four children, five grandchildren and a new Labrador puppy.
