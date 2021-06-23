MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Commission voted to adopt a School Facilities Tax in lieu of the Rutherford County Development Tax at its meeting last week.
The change becomes effective July 1.
Under the Rutherford County Development Tax, Rutherford County currently imposes a tax on each residential development in the amount of $1,500. Beginning July 1, in lieu of the Rutherford County Development Tax, a School Facilities Tax of $1 per square foot will be assessed for each residential development project in accordance with the provisions of the County Powers Relief Act. Fifty percent of the School Facilities Tax must be paid prior to a building permit being issued and the remaining 50% must be paid prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
“The County Commission and I have worked to find solutions to adding revenue to offset the demands upon the public school system caused by population growth,” Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said in a news release. “The County Powers Relief Act gives us the ability to do that by implementing a School Facilities Tax. Funds collected by Building and Codes for the purpose of this tax will be used exclusively for funding capital expenditures for education.”
Ketron anticipates that with Rutherford County’s growth that an additional $6 to $8 million will be collected.
Exemptions, application specifics and information regarding adjustments and appeals will be available at the Rutherford County Building Codes Department, located at 1 S. Public Square, Room 101, or online.
