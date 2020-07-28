MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Board of Education voted to reopen schools in August with in-person classes and an option for all parents to choose distance-learning.
The board made the vote during a special called meeting on Tuesday night.
Following the board’s decision, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said the district and schools will have procedures and protocols in place to minimize exposure of COVID-19 for students and employees. Those procedures will include a mask mandate for all employees, students and visitors to the school with limited exceptions; social-distancing whenever possible; and limiting the student migration throughout the building. The district also has procedures in place for quarantining those who contract COVID-19 or who have been potentially exposed to the virus.
The reopening plan is available to review on the district’s website.
The board also approved a modified calendar for the school year that calls for a registration day on Monday, Aug. 10 and phase-in days on Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 14.
The first full day of school will be Monday, Aug. 17. The adopted school system calendar can be found online.
Those parents who would like to opt for the distance-learning option can do so through Wednesday, Aug. 5. The procedures and forms are available on the district’s website.
The school district will provide additional information to parents, employees and the community this week, according to a news release.
