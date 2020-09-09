MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Emergency Communication District's 911 Administration and Training Center is being named for long-time board member and treasurer John D. Hood.
During a small virtual ceremony just before the 911 Board meeting, the building will be dedicated in Hood's honor, the John D. Hood 911 Administration and Training Center.
"We could not think of anyone more deserving of this honor," said Rutherford County Emergency Communication District Director Steve Smith. "Mr. Hood has been such an incredible figure representing the Rutherford County community over the years, and he has been a tremendous asset to our communications team."
Hood has been board member and treasurer since the group's inception in 1986. He is the longest-standing member in the board's history.
In addition to his work on the board, Hood is a past president of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, a past member and chairman of the Murfreesboro City School Board, a past president of the Tennessee School Boards Association, a former member of the Rutherford County Commission and a former state representative for a portion of Rutherford County.
"You cannot be from Rutherford County without hearing the name John Hood at least once," Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said in a news release. "He has served this community well in many different ways. I was proud to nominate John for this honor for his years of service to the 911 Board. His name and his impact will be remembered for years to come."
