MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Director of Schools will be hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the school system’s plans going forward.
Director of Schools Bill Spurlock plans to review the past year near the one-year anniversary of schools closing in the spring semester and talk about the system’s plans moving forward.
Click here to watch the virtual town hall at 6 p.m.
Parents can also learn about the upcoming free summer accelerated learning programs that will be offered, including how to register, and the meeting will showcase several of the programs in place to reach all students.
The school system strongly encourage parents, employees and other community members to tune in.
